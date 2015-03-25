Garbine Muguruza eases into last eight in Tokyo

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza eased into the third round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The Spaniard, playing her first match since becoming world number one, cruised past Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-4 6-0.

Muguruza needed two breaks of serve to take the first set but ran away with the second, sealing the victory after 75 minutes with her third ace.

Czech world number four Karolina Pliskova swept aside Magda Linette 6-2 6-1 to also advance to the last eight along with Germany's Angelique Kerber, who beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-6 (7/5) 6-3.

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-2 win against China's Wang Qiang.

At the Korea Open in Seoul, fifth seed Irina-Camelia Begu crashed out 6-3 4-6 6-2 to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Richel Hogenkamp, Luksika Kumkhum and Sara Sorribes Tormo all made it safely through to round three.

Top seed Peng Shuai was a surprise second-round casualty at the Guangzhou Open in China.

Peng, the world number 24, went out 6-4 6-4 at the hands of Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

But second seed Shuai Zhang kept the home flag flying with a resounding 6-0 6-0 win over Turkey's Ipek Soylu.

