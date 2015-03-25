Garbine Muguruza can lead new generation of grand slam champions

Garbine Muguruza flew the flag for the younger generation as she beat Venus Williams 7-5 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon title.

Muguruza is 14 years younger than the 37-year-old Williams but delivered a pulsating display to prevail on Centre Court.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five female players that can dominate at Wimbledon and around the world in the years to come.

Garbine Muguruza

When Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 she was hailed the successor to Serena Williams as the queen of women's tennis. She initially struggled to live up to the hype but the 23-year-old is blossoming again this year. Her athleticism and brilliant ball-striking from the baseline is a devastating combination. Securing her second grand slam title at Wimbledon could well be the springboard she needed.

Jelena Ostapenko

Ostapenko has for some time been identified as a potential star of the future but even her most enthusiastic supporters were surprised to see her win her first major tournament, aged 20, at the French Open last month. The Latvian proved it was no fluke too, by reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon where only an inspired Venus Williams ended her run. Ostapenko is already one of the biggest hitters in the game and will surely soon become a multiple grand slam champion.

Johanna Konta

At 26 years old, Konta is hardly just starting out but in terms of tennis played she is still relatively young in her career. She was outside the top 100 only two years ago but will climb inside the top five on Monday. Her remarkable rise shows no sign of slowing and the Briton is likely to challenge for major honours for some time yet. Konta reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and will be confident of doing even better on her preferred hard courts at the US Open in August.

Madison Keys

For a long time, Keys has been the big hope of American tennis but the 22-year-old is yet to deliver on her undoubted potential. She won her first WTA match aged just 14 and then burst onto the scene in 2015 by making the last four at the Australian Open and then the last eight at Wimbledon. Injuries have checked her progress since but natural talent must surely win out when she eventually finds full fitness.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka made her debut in the main draw of a grand slam at the Australian Open last year and she has now reached the third round at all four major tournaments before her 20th birthday. The Japanese is yet to beat a top-10 opponent but has pushed both Konta and Simona Halep to three sets already this year. Osaka just needs the experience to match her blistering power and a formidable force will emerge. Her aggressive style should be well-suited to Wimbledon too.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.