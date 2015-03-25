 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko book Wuhan Open meeting

28 September 2017 07:24

Two of 2017's grand slam champions will face off in the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open.

Both Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko had to do it the hard way in a tournament that has already seen many fancied names fall.

Muguruza recovered from a poor second set to beat Magda Linette 6-2 1-6 6-4 while Ostapenko won her seventh match in a row 6-2 3-6 6-3 against Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty followed up her victory over Johanna Konta by ousting ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska 4-6 6-0 6-4 while Dominika Cibulkova became the seventh top-10 seed to lose.

The Slovakian was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Caroline Garcia, continuing the Frenchwoman's impressive season.

Five of the eight quarter-finalists are unseeded included Greek qualifier Maria Sakkari, who knocked out 16th seed Elena Vesnina 7-6 (8/6) 7-5.

The most dominant performance of the day came from third seed Karolina Pliskova, a 6-2 6-1 winner over Wang Qiang.

It was not a good day for the other Pliskova sister, though, with top seed and defending champion Kristyna beaten 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 by Kurumi Nara in the second round of the Tashkent Open.

Former world number two Vera Zvonareva reached the quarter-finals of a WTA Tour event for the first time since January 2015 with a 6-2 6-0 victory over Pauline Parmentier.

The former Wimbledon and US Open finalist returned to the sport earlier this year after giving birth to her first child in 2016.

Second seed Timea Babos defeated Denisa Allertova 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals but fellow seeds Tatjana Maria, Marketa Vondrousova, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Nao Hibino were all beaten.

Source: PA

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.