Gael Monfils crashes out of Croatia Open

Second seed Gael Monfils crashed out of the Croatia Open in Umag after a three-set defeat to Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The world nu mber 13 lost his second-round clash 7-6 (7/5) 4-6 6-3 to continue a patchy season.

There were no such problems for third seed Fabio Fognini, who overcame Nicolas Kicker of Argentina 6-4 1-6 6-2 to progress to Friday's quarter-finals against Russian Andrey Rublev.

Silva meets Fognini's compatriot Alessandro Giannessi, who earlier defeated France's Kenny De Schepper 6-2 3-6 6-3. Rublev overcame Andrej Martin of Slovakia 7-6 (7/5) 7-5.

There was a further upset at the Hall of Fame open in Newport, USA, where second seed and defending champion Ivo Karlovic lost 7-6 (7/5) 6-7 (1/7) 7-6 (7/4) in the quarter-finals to Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

Fellow German Tobias Kamke was also eliminated, losing 4-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 to Australia's Matthew Ebden.

The competition's remaining quarter-finals are on Friday, where American John Isner meets compatriot Dennis Novikov, and France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert faces Bjorn Fratangelo, also of the US.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas survived a scare in the second round of the SkiStar Swedish Open in Bastad.

The Spanish second seed came from a set down to beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 3-6 6-4 6-3 to set up a quarter-final with compatriot Fernando Verdasco.

Verdasco eased past Argentinian Facuno Bagnis 6-3 6-2 while Alexandr Dolgopolov beat Horacio Zeballos 6-4 6-4 and will now meet Russian Karen Khacanov, who edged out Ernests Gulbis 4-6 7-6 (7/5) 6-3.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.