 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Gael Monfils beaten by qualifier Yuki Bhambri in Washington

03 August 2017 06:53

Qualifier Yuki Bhambri surprised Gael Monfils in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington on Wednesday.

Indian Bhambri, the world number 200, beat sixth seed Monfils 6-3 4-6 7-5 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

The deserved success, completed in an hour and 50 minutes, earned Bhambri a third round tie against Guido Pella.

Elsewhere, Grigor Dimitrov beat Kyle Edmund 7-5 4-6 6-3 to book a match against Daniil Medvedev, who beat Steve Johnson 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7/1).

Kevin Anderson won 6-4 6-1 against Malek Jaziri to set up a match against top seed Dominic Thiem.

Gilles Miller beat Dimitry Tursunov 6-1 6-2, Jared Donaldson knocked out Marc Polmans 6-2 6-3, while Tommy Paul was another straight-sets winner, beating Lucas Poule 7-6 (8/6) 6-3.

Marcos Baghdatis defeated Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-1 and will next face third seed Milos Raonic, a 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (10/8) conqueror of Nicolas Mahut.

Tennys Sandgren progressed after Nick Kyrgios retired when trailing 6-3 3-0 - he will next face Alexander Zverev, who came from behind to knock out Jordan Thompson 4-6 6-3 7-5 (7/5).

In the Abierto Mexicano, second seed Sam Querrey made safe progress into the third round with a 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7/2) success against fellow American Evan King, a qualifier.

Top seed Tomas Berdych was too good for qualifier Akira Santillan, winning 6-3 6-1, while Adrian Mannarino brushed aside Bjorn Fratangelo 6-1 6-1.

Sixth seed Fernando Verdasco was a surprise casualty, going out 1-6 6-2 6-4 to Vincent Millot, while wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis shocked Peter Polansky 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/4).

Fourth seed Feliciano Lopez knocked out qualifier Matthew Ebden 6-4 6-4, q ualifier Quentin Halys retired while trailing 5-3 to Damir Dzumhur and Taylor Fritz beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7/5) 6-4.

Source: PA

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's