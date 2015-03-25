Gael Monfils beaten by qualifier Yuki Bhambri in Washington

Qualifier Yuki Bhambri surprised Gael Monfils in the second round of the Citi Open in Washington on Wednesday.

Indian Bhambri, the world number 200, beat sixth seed Monfils 6-3 4-6 7-5 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

The deserved success, completed in an hour and 50 minutes, earned Bhambri a third round tie against Guido Pella.

Elsewhere, Grigor Dimitrov beat Kyle Edmund 7-5 4-6 6-3 to book a match against Daniil Medvedev, who beat Steve Johnson 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7/1).

Kevin Anderson won 6-4 6-1 against Malek Jaziri to set up a match against top seed Dominic Thiem.

Gilles Miller beat Dimitry Tursunov 6-1 6-2, Jared Donaldson knocked out Marc Polmans 6-2 6-3, while Tommy Paul was another straight-sets winner, beating Lucas Poule 7-6 (8/6) 6-3.

Marcos Baghdatis defeated Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-1 and will next face third seed Milos Raonic, a 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (10/8) conqueror of Nicolas Mahut.

Tennys Sandgren progressed after Nick Kyrgios retired when trailing 6-3 3-0 - he will next face Alexander Zverev, who came from behind to knock out Jordan Thompson 4-6 6-3 7-5 (7/5).

In the Abierto Mexicano, second seed Sam Querrey made safe progress into the third round with a 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7/2) success against fellow American Evan King, a qualifier.

Top seed Tomas Berdych was too good for qualifier Akira Santillan, winning 6-3 6-1, while Adrian Mannarino brushed aside Bjorn Fratangelo 6-1 6-1.

Sixth seed Fernando Verdasco was a surprise casualty, going out 1-6 6-2 6-4 to Vincent Millot, while wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis shocked Peter Polansky 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/4).

Fourth seed Feliciano Lopez knocked out qualifier Matthew Ebden 6-4 6-4, q ualifier Quentin Halys retired while trailing 5-3 to Damir Dzumhur and Taylor Fritz beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7/5) 6-4.

Source: PA

