French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko withdraws from Birmingham tournament

The Aegon Classic in Birmingham has been dealt another blow with the withdrawal of French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The Latvian had been due to return to action at the Edgbaston Priory Club next week but has pulled out of the tournament, Press Association Sport has learned.

Ostapenko, the first unseeded winner at Roland Garros in the Open era, is now set to begin her grass-court campaign at the Aegon International in Eastbourne in two weeks' time.

The 20-year-old joins Simona Halep, who she beat in the final in Paris, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sharapova and Agnieszka Radwanska in withdrawing from the event.

World number one Angelique Kerber heads what remains a very strong field, with home hope Johanna Konta one of three other top-10 players.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.