French Open champion Rafael Nadal to miss Queen's to rest ahead of Wimbledon

13 June 2017 11:09

French Open champion Rafael Nadal will miss the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club to rest his body in preparation for Wimbledon.

Nadal collected an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros on Sunday, and after consulting his team and doctor, has opted to miss next week's event.

The Spaniard, who won at Queen's in 2008, told lta.org.uk: "I am very sorry to say that I am not going to be able play Queen's next week.

"I am sad to make this decision because I love Queen's, I won the tournament in 2008 and every time I reached the Wimbledon final it was after playing Queen's.

"I was hoping to take some days off and then be ready, but at 31, and after a long clay court season with all of the emotions of Roland Garros, and after speaking to my team and doctor, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon."

Source: PA

