Former Italy defender Paolo Maldini suffers defeat in professional tennis debut

Former footballer Paolo Maldini's professional tennis debut ended in defeat at the Aspria Tennis Cup in Milan.

The Italy and AC Milan great earned a wild card into the doubles event at the ATP Challenger tournament - one level below the main tour - after winning a qualifier with partner and coach Stefano Landonio.

Maldini, who turned 49 on Monday, and Landonio, a 46-year-old once ranked 975, were never likely to offer too much resistance against Poland's Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel.

Sure enough the match was one-sided, but Maldini and Landonio did manage to win two games in a 6-1 6-1 defeat that lasted 42 minutes.

Source: PA

