 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Former Italy defender Paolo Maldini suffers defeat in professional tennis debut

27 June 2017 06:09

Former footballer Paolo Maldini's professional tennis debut ended in defeat at the Aspria Tennis Cup in Milan.

The Italy and AC Milan great earned a wild card into the doubles event at the ATP Challenger tournament - one level below the main tour - after winning a qualifier with partner and coach Stefano Landonio.

Maldini, who turned 49 on Monday, and Landonio, a 46-year-old once ranked 975, were never likely to offer too much resistance against Poland's Tomasz Bednarek and Dutchman David Pel.

Sure enough the match was one-sided, but Maldini and Landonio did manage to win two games in a 6-1 6-1 defeat that lasted 42 minutes.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one