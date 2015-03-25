 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Fognini fined for verbally abusing umpire

02 September 2017 03:54

Fabio Fognini has been fined more than Â£18,000 after verbally abusing an umpire during his first-round match at the US Open.

The volatile Italian lost his temper during his loss to countryman Stefano Travaglia and was heard using insulting language towards Swedish official Louise Engzell.

Fognini was handed three separate fines totalling 24,000 US dollars (approximately Â£18,500) by tournament organisers, including one single sanction of 15,000 dollars, all for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The maximum fine for any single offence is 20,000 dollars.

Fognini issued an apology for his behaviour in a post on Twitter, saying: " First of all I would apologise to you fans, to the referee for what happened.

"It was just a very bad day, but it did not forgive my behaviour in the match. Although I'm a hot-head (and though I've been right in most circumstances) I was wrong. But in the end it's only a tennis game."

The fine will be deducted from the 50,000 dollars in prize money Fognini will collect for losing in the first round of the singles. He is still in the men's doubles with Italian partner Simone Bolelli.

Fognini was given the biggest fine in Wimbledon history in 2014 when he was penalised 27,500 dollars for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Source: PA

