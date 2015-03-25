Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's remarkable rise

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

The 26-year-old will play seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Here, Press Association Sport identifies five key matches that have defined Konta's remarkable rise to prominence.

Ekaterina Makarova, Aegon International second round, 2015

The start of Konta's rise can be traced back two years ago to a victory in her home town of Eastbourne. Ranked 146th, she registered her first win against a top-10 opponent by beating Makarova, then the world number eight. Konta outplayed the two-time grand slam semi-finalist in a 6-2 6-4 win that gave her the belief she could compete with, and beat, the world's elite.

Garbine Muguruza, US Open second round, 2015

After an encouraging autumn, Konta's breakthrough grand slam came at the US Open, where she was a surprise runner to the last 16. After coming through qualifying, she knocked out then-world number nine Muguruza in round two. Konta's 7-6 (7/4) 6-7 (4/7) 6-2 win was her 15th in a row and she would take down another seed Andrea Petkovic before finally falling to Petra Kvitova.

Venus Williams, Australian Open first round, 2016

Konta proved her US Open success was no fluke by reaching the semi-finals in Melbourne four months later and the run began with another giant-killing in the first round. Williams had been one of Konta's idols growing up but she was well beaten by the Briton, who stormed to a 6-4 6-2 win. Konta lost to Angelique Kerber in the last four but was now considered a contender at major tournaments.

Caroline Wozniacki, Miami Open final, 2017

Konta had already won her first WTA title in Stanford in 2016 and a second in Sydney at the start of 2017 but by far her biggest tournament triumph came in Miami. She saw off world number three Simona Halep and Williams again en route to the final where the British number one proved she truly belonged on the big stage by burning past Wozniacki 6-4 6-3. Konta rose to world number seven at the end of the tournament.

Simona Halep, Wimbledon quarter-finals, 2017

Konta's reputation was now well-established within the game but not at Wimbledon, where she had still won only one match in five main draw appearances. She soon stole British hearts, however, as a thrilling three-set win over Halep made her the first female from these shores to make the semi-finals at SW19 since Wade in 1978. Halep would have become world number one with a victory on Centre Court but Konta came from a set down to prevail 6-7 (2/7) 7-6 (7/5) 6-4.

Source: PA

