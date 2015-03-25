Five epic Wimbledon matches

Rafael Nadal lost a classic Wimbledon match on Monday evening as Luxembourg's Gilles Muller upset the Spaniard in the fourth round.

It went deep into a fifth set, which Muller won 15-13, and the match lasted an extraordinary four hours and 48 minutes - matching the duration of the 2008 final when Nadal beat Roger Federer.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at other epic men's singles clashes at the All England Club.

2010 John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-6 70-68

The standard by which epics in tennis are judged, and probably always will be. The statistics are incredible. The first-round match was played over three days and took 11 hours and five minutes to complete. Isner served 113 aces, and Mahut managed 103. The fifth set alone was longer than any other match in history. A plaque was erected on Court 18 to commemorate the match and the two men have become firm friends.

2008 Rafael Nadal beat Roger Federer 6-4 6-4 6-7 6-7 9-7

The 2008 final is regarded as possibly the best of all time. Federer recovered from two sets to love down, saving two match points in the fourth-set tie-break. But Nadal proved the stronger in the fifth set, clinching his first Wimbledon title in near darkness after four hours and 48 minutes - the longest final in Wimbledon history.

2009 Roger Federer beat Andy Roddick 5-7 7-6 7-6 3-6 16-14

The men's final a year later could not quite rival 2008 for sheer quality but it was a riveting contest with an extraordinary fifth set. Roddick was bidding for a first Wimbledon title having twice lost finals to Federer and he did not lose his serve until the 77th and last game of the 2009 showpiece. Federer's victory meant he became the first and so far only man to win 15 grand slam singles titles.

1980 Bjorn Borg beat John McEnroe 1-6 7-5 6-3 6-7 8-6

Another epic final and the match held up alongside the 2008 showdown as the greatest in Wimbledon history. The match is remembered most for the fourth-set tie-break, in which McEnroe saved five match points before eventually winning it 18-16. But Borg had the last laugh to win his fifth successive Wimbledon title.

1969 Pancho Gonzales beat Charlie Pasarell 22-24 1-6 16-14 6-3 11-9

Before Isner-Mahut, this was the definition of the Wimbledon epic. It was also a first-round match and lasted five hours and 12 minutes over two days. Gonzales, who was 41, ended the first day two sets down but turned things around impressively, saving seven match points before clinching victory. He went on to win two more rounds before losing to Arthur Ashe.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.