 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Female stars 'love Andy Murray' for pro-women stance, says Serena Williams

14 July 2017 02:09

Serena Williams says female players "love Andy Murray" for his efforts to ensure women's tennis is treated on equal terms with the men's game.

The 23-time grand slam winner, who is expecting her first child later this year, said the men's world number one was hugely popular among players on the women's tour.

Murray challenged a reporter who he felt was overlooking women's achievements in his press conference after losing to American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The journalist was midway through asking a question, saying to Murray: " Sam is the first US player to reach a major semi-final since 2009."

"Male player," Murray said.

He repeated that remark, before the journalist said: "Yes, first male player, that's for sure."

Americans Serena and Venus Williams, along with Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe, have all reached grand slam semi-finals since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the 2009 Wimbledon final.

Murray has long been a supporter of women in tennis, with the 30-year-old recognising the influence of mother Judy on his career, and in 2014 he appointed former Wimbledon champion Amelie Mauresmo as his coach.

Serena Williams told ESPN: " I don't think there's a woman player - and there really shouldn't be a female athlete - that is not totally supportive of Andy Murray.

"He has spoken up for women's issues and women's rights, especially in tennis, forever and he does it again

"That's one thing that we love about him.

"He has such a wonderful mother who's been such a strong figure in his life and he's done so much for us on our tour, so we love Andy Murray."

During this year's Wimbledon, Murray also called on schedulers to give women more opportunities to play on the main show courts, which have featured a disproportionately high number of men's matches.

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England

5 talking points ahead of England's second Test ag...

England will be hoping to capitalise on their 211-run Lord's victory when they take on South Africa in the second Investec Test at Trent Bridge.

Feature Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with Venus Williams

Johanna Konta holds the edge in past meetings with...

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.