 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Federer thrashes Dimitrov to ease into Wimbledon quarters

10 July 2017 07:24

Roger Federer continued his serene Wimbledon progress with a straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Swiss star, yet to drop a set, stayed on course for a record eighth All England Club title with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory in one hour and 37 minutes.

Dimitrov, the 13th seed from Bulgaria, was supposed to provide a tough test for the third seed on Centre Court.

Nicknamed 'Baby Fed' as a youngster for his resemblance in playing style to the 18-time major champion, Dimitrov was a semi-finalist at Queen's and has looked in good touch at SW19.

But Federer scarcely had to break into a sweat as he cruised into the quarter-finals.

Dimitrov had never beaten Federer in five previous attempts, but this was their first meeting on grass.

A tight first set went with serve until, in time-honoured fashion, Federer applied the pressure and secured his break in the ninth game before serving out the set.

Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014, never really recovered as Federer simply moved through the gears.

Already a break up, a dropped service game in the third caused minor irritation for Federer, but he promptly broke back to snuff out any chance of a Dimitrov comeback.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix...

Valtteri Bottas took the second Formula One victory of his career as the Mercedes driver held off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari

Feature Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former club

Never go back? 5 players who returned to a former ...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after 13 years at Manchester United.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger

5 things you might not know about Antonio Rudiger...

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Chelsea from Roma on a five-year contract.

Feature 5 unmissable Magic Monday matches

5 unmissable Magic Monday matches...

Wimbledon's second Monday is widely recognised as the most exhilarating day of the tennis year.

Feature Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies

Wayne Rooney - the Manchester United trophies...

Wayne Rooney has closed the chapter on a Manchester United career that featured a raft of honours across 13 years.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's greatest Manchester United goals...

Wayne Rooney has returned to Everton after a record-breaking career at Manchester United.