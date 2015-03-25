Federer staying positive about US Open bid despite another five-set battle

Roger Federer insisted his US Open campaign is heading in the right direction despite a second five-set struggle.

Having come into the tournament nursing a back problem, the Wimbledon champion blamed rustiness after narrowly scraping past teenager Frances Tiafoe in round one.

He began in fine fettle against Mikhail Youzhny but things became a lot more complicated when he failed to serve out the second set before he eventually recovered to win 6-1 6-7 (3/7) 4-6 6-4 6-2.

It is the first time in Federer's long grand slam career that he has been taken the distance in his first two matches and it is hard to see him challenging for a third title of the year.

Only two players in the Open era have won grand slam titles after being taken to five sets in their first two matches - Boris Becker in Australia in 1996 and Gaston Gaudio in France in 2004.

But, as he invariably does, the 36-year-old saw the positive side, saying: " These five-set battles are actually quite a lot of fun. I feel quite warmed up by now."

It is all a far cry from Wimbledon, when Federer cruised through to an eighth title without dropping a set.

"My preparation hasn't been good at all here," he said. "I knew I was going to maybe struggle early on. Maybe I struggled more than I would have liked to. But I'm still in the draw, which gives me a chance.

"I still believe I'm going to pick up my game and become just more consistent, because I'm not playing all that bad. It's just that I'm going a bit up and down in waves throughout the match.

"So clearly I'm happy how I felt after the first round, because that was the scary bit. But that's passed now. Now I can just look forward to play tennis. With a bit of fatigue, that's okay. I've done that hundreds of times."

Federer and Youzhny have been battling each other since their junior days, with the Russian winning just four sets in 16 previous matches and never coming out on the winning side.

Youzhny looked set for another familiar beating when he trailed by a set and 5-3 but Federer failed to serve it out and then lost the tie-break.

The third seed was again not moving as fluently as normal and making a host of unforced errors, particularly on his backhand side. When he lost the third set, alarm bells really started ringing.

Federer does not normally have to grind but he did here, levelling the match despite being broken serving for a set for the second time and then eventually taking advantage of Youzhny's struggles with cramp in the decider.

Federer had warmed up for the match on Wednesday in the unusual surroundings of Central Park having sought a practice venue closer to his hotel than Flushing Meadows.

He said: "Sometimes I think having a fun practice session, being in a totally different surrounding like yesterday, where all 20 courts just stopped playing, came to watch you play, it was kind of really different.

"People were just happy to see you there, meet you, talk to you, maybe get a photo. I t was a different crowd. I really enjoyed that. I hope I can do these things a bit more often."

While Federer battled on, another of the fancied names crashed out, with seventh seed Grigor Dimitrov losing 7-5 7-6 (7/3) 6-3 to Russian teenager Andrey Rublev.

Dimitrov went into the tournament among the favourites to win his first grand slam crown after claiming his most important title in Cincinnati two weeks ago.

But his career so far has been a story of flattering to deceive and this was yet another example.

It was a breakthrough moment for Rublev, though, who joins Denis Shapovalov in round three to make it the first time since 2008 that two male teenagers have reached this stage at Flushing Meadows.

There was better news for two other top-10 names, with sixth seed Dominic Thiem defeating young American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-5 while ninth seed David Goffin battled to a five-set win over Guido Pella.

Juan Martin del Potro has quietly looked impressive and the 2009 champion eased through to round three but Tomas Berdych was beaten by Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Source: PA

