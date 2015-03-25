Federer in a good place as he prepares for semi-final clash with Berdych

Roger Federer admits even he is surprised at his remarkable return to form but stopped short of saying he is playing the best tennis of his career.

Federer plays world number 15 Tomas Berdych on Friday in the Wimbledon semi-finals and is now the overwhelming favourite to seal a 19th grand slam title.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray's surprise exits in the last eight on Wednesday means Federer, at 35, is the last of the game's 'big four' left at SW19. Rafael Nadal lost in the last 16.

Federer's resurgence is all the more impressive given he took six months off last year to overcome a knee injury and then sat out the clay-court season in an attempt to hit the summer fresh.

After nearly five years without a grand slam title, Federer won the Australian Open in January and is moving closer to his second in seven months.

"Am I surprised? Maybe a little bit. But the plan was always to hopefully be strong also later on in my career," Federer said.

"I don't see myself playing better than a few years ago but I always hope to improve every year. I think it's definitely different ever since my injury.

"I don't know if I'm playing better this year than I have in '14, '15 when I had great runs at Wimbledon here. Then I just ran into Novak, who was red hot.

"Honestly, it was difficult to come past him for anybody, especially in the big matches. I'm just very happy that I'm still doing so well."

Federer has won his last seven successive meetings with Berdych but the Czech came out on top in their last match-up on grass, at Wimbledon in 2010.

Berdych also went on to beat Djokovic in the last four that year before eventually falling to Nadal in the final.

"It's hard to compare," Berdych said.

"I have so much more experience from that time and everything, you can't really compare those things.

"The only thing that can be funny is that in 2010 I beat Roger and then Novak.

"This year I beat Novak, now I'm playing Roger, so it would be great. Rafa is not there any more. Let's see. It's going to be interesting."

In the other semi-final the tournament's dark horse takes on its surprise package as Croatian Marin Cilic goes up against Murray's conqueror Sam Querrey.

Cilic looks the most likely player left to trouble Federer, having taken the veteran to five sets and squandered two match points in their quarter-final here last year.

The fifth seed is also the only other major champion left in the draw and Cilic says his 2014 US Open triumph gives him the belief he can do it again.

"I would say winning the US Open has helped me for all these grand slams I have played so far, and I believe the rest of my career," Cilic said.

"Preparation-wise I believe in my own abilities. I believe when coming at these stages of the tournament, I'm going to still be able to play great tennis.

"I know I have it in me that I can win. That's extremely important."

Querrey, the world number 28, is through to his first grand slam semi-final in 43 attempts and concedes that he had not expected to go so far.

The American said his parents might fly over for his showdown with Cilic although he appeared reluctant to upset his "mojo".

"They were actually in Europe for a couple of weeks and flew home a week before the tournament started. But they might come back now," Querrey said.

"Sometimes you don't want to ruin the mojo, whatever's going on. But I think they're going to come out for the next one."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.