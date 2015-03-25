Favourite Garbine Muguruza races into US Open second round

Title favourite Garbine Muguruza raced into the second round of the US Open.

The Wimbledon champion has established herself as the current leading lady of the women's tour, following up her SW19 triumph by winning one of the bigger WTA Tour events in Cincinnati last weekend.

Muguruza opened proceedings on Arthur Ashe and needed just 63 minutes to defeat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0 6-3.

The Spaniard has struggled in New York previously and has already matched her best result - although her hopes, of course, extend much further.

Muguruza said of her confidence: "I think it's a high level, of course. I got big wins recently, and a lot of matches in a row that I felt I was playing good and that I won.

"I just thought with the matches that I played in the past tournaments (at the US Open), I just think it didn't go my way, as simple as that, because I always come prepared and happy."

Petra Kvitova found things tougher against Jelena Jankovic but secured a confidence-boosting 7-5 7-5 victory.

The Czech 12th seed initially flourished on her comeback from the horrific hand injuries she suffered when an intruder attacked her with a knife at her home last December.

But perhaps inevitably she has found it harder since a dream run to the title at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham in June.

Kvitova had won only four matches in five events since, and she said: "E very day is just different, and I just try to find a way to get better. I know that not every day is the best day.

"Of course, I wanted to have more matches coming here, but on the other hand, I'm really glad that I'm here.

"Things like seeing other players, seeing coaches, being on the tennis court, practising with other girls, that feels more normal than before. Matches are already normal but it's still very special and I'm still very grateful for it.

"My hand is progressing and I hope one day everything will be perfect."

Ninth seed Venus Williams was given a scare by Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova but recovered from losing the second set to win 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Like Muguruza, fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki is one of eight women who could end the tournament ranked world number one.

The Dane moved safely through to round two with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Romanian qualifier Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Source: PA

