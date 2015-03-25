 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Favourite Garbine Muguruza races into US Open second round

29 August 2017 11:54

Title favourite Garbine Muguruza raced into the second round of the US Open.

The Wimbledon champion has established herself as the current leading lady of the women's tour, following up her SW19 triumph by winning one of the bigger WTA Tour events in Cincinnati last weekend.

Muguruza opened proceedings on Arthur Ashe and needed just 63 minutes to defeat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-0 6-3.

The Spaniard has struggled in New York previously and has already matched her best result - although her hopes, of course, extend much further.

Muguruza said of her confidence: "I think it's a high level, of course. I got big wins recently, and a lot of matches in a row that I felt I was playing good and that I won.

"I just thought with the matches that I played in the past tournaments (at the US Open), I just think it didn't go my way, as simple as that, because I always come prepared and happy."

Petra Kvitova found things tougher against Jelena Jankovic but secured a confidence-boosting 7-5 7-5 victory.

The Czech 12th seed initially flourished on her comeback from the horrific hand injuries she suffered when an intruder attacked her with a knife at her home last December.

But perhaps inevitably she has found it harder since a dream run to the title at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham in June.

Kvitova had won only four matches in five events since, and she said: "E very day is just different, and I just try to find a way to get better. I know that not every day is the best day.

"Of course, I wanted to have more matches coming here, but on the other hand, I'm really glad that I'm here.

"Things like seeing other players, seeing coaches, being on the tennis court, practising with other girls, that feels more normal than before. Matches are already normal but it's still very special and I'm still very grateful for it.

"My hand is progressing and I hope one day everything will be perfect."

Ninth seed Venus Williams was given a scare by Slovakian qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova but recovered from losing the second set to win 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Like Muguruza, fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki is one of eight women who could end the tournament ranked world number one.

The Dane moved safely through to round two with a 6-1 7-5 victory over Romanian qualifier Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.