 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Evans 'determined to return' after receiving one-year ban from tennis

03 October 2017 09:24

Dan Evans said he is "determined to return to the sport I love" after being handed a one-year ban following his positive test for cocaine.

The International Tennis Federation announced the length of Evans' suspension on Tuesday, nearly six months after he failed the test at the Barcelona Open in April.

The ban has been backdated, meaning Evans will be eligible to play again on April 24 next year.

The 27-year-old said in a comment via his agent: "Following the announcement made from the ITF today, I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period.

"I am determined to return to the sport I love and compete at the level I know I can in the not too distant future."

Evans was informed of the positive test in June and revealed the news at an emotional press conference.

He did not deny taking cocaine, telling the ITF, which oversees the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, that he had done so on April 20.

The drug is only banned in competition and Evans denied taking it during the tournament, saying it had got into his system via permitted medication that he had stored in the same pocket of his washbag in which he had previously kept the cocaine.

Evans' expert, Dr Pascal Kintz, argued the very small amount of the drug present in Evans' test was consistent with inadvertent contamination, and that was accepted by the ITF.

That explanation, coupled with Evans' prompt acceptance that he had taken the drug, resulted in a more lenient ban that might have been expected.

The ITF decision read: " Mr Evans cannot establish that he bears no fault or negligence for his violation because his conduct in taking cocaine and then storing it in his washbag, in the same pocket as his medication, was a departure from the rigorous standard of utmost caution required of all players under the TADP.

"On the other hand, based on the circumstances of the inadvertent contamination, the ITF accepts that the player has established no significant fault or negligence for his violation triggering a discretion to reduce the two- year period of ineligibility by up to 12 months.

"In all of the circumstances of this case, including the time and expenses saved by reaching an agreed outcome rather than having a disputed hearing, the ITF accepts that a 12-month reduction is within the range of reasonable outcomes."

Although the ban is as light as it could have been , being out for 12 months means Evans will lose his ranking, which currently stands at 108 but had risen as high as 41 in March.

Central to the frustration expressed by the likes of Davis Cup captain Leon Smith and Andy Murray after Evans' admission was that he finally appeared to have got his career on track following previous indiscretions.

He will now have to start from the bottom again, and wild cards are unlikely to be forthcoming, certainly from British tournaments, given the reason for his absence.

Under the terms of the ban, Evans also forfeits his results and prize money - totalling 103,890 euros (around Â£92,000) - from Barcelona until he stopped playing in June.

Evans won the only two ATP Tour matches of his career on clay in Barcelona, but lost in the first round of his other tournaments on the surface.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.