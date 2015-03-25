 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Europe on top in Laver Cup

25 September 2017 06:24

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were in dominant form as Europe built a commanding 9-3 lead over the World team on day two of the inaugural Laver Cup.

Europe led 3-1 after the first day and quickly extended their advantage as Nadal and Federer - the two most successful men in grand slam history with 35 titles between them - both won their singles matches on Saturday afternoon.

Federer brushed aside Sam Querrey 6-2 6-4, but Nadal was made to work harder by another American, Jack Sock, before eventually emerging victorious 6-3 3-6 1-0 (11/9) at the O2 Arena in Prague.

With those matches being worth two points each - double the amount of Friday's ties - Europe were leading 7 -1 heading into the evening session, but John McEnroe's World side cut the deficit when Australian Nick Kyrgios edged out Tomas Berdych 4-6 7-6 (7/4) 1-0 (10/6).

Following that match came the mouthwatering prospect of seeing European heavyweights Nadal and Federer combine for the first time in a doubles match.

T he top two ranked singles players on the planet took the opening set against American pair Querrey and Sock but were humbled in the second, where they won just one game.

However, the all-star pairing stepped up at crunch time to claim a 6-4 1-6 1-0 (10/5) victory which leaves Bjorn Borg's European team firmly in control going into Sunday's final day, where the four matches are worth three points each.

"I'm very happy how we played, so much fun," Federer said on www.lavercup.com.

Nadal added: "We played with too much energy, we went for everything. It was an unbelievable feeling.the support has been a unique moment for us. The crowd, the team the situation everybody was so special."

The first team to reach 13 points will win the cup. If both teams finish level on 12 points apiece there will be a one-set doubles decider to determine the winner.

Source: PA

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.