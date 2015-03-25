 
Ellesse end Dan Evans sponsorship following positive cocaine test

28 June 2017 02:24

Dan Evans has been dumped by clothing sponsor Ellesse following his positive test for cocaine.

The 27-year-old made the shock announcement on Friday and faces a ban of up to four years.

Evans only signed with Ellesse in March after famously reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open wearing plain T-shirts he bought himself.

A statement read: "ellesse announces, with regret, the decision to end its sponsorship of Dan Evans.

"Dan has shown great promise on the court and has been a valued member of the ellesse team, however we cannot condone the lifestyle choices he has made and are therefore withdrawing his sponsorship."

Evans' fine run in Australia earned him a place in the world's top 50 for the first time and he had hoped to build on that during the grass and hard-court seasons.

But the wild side of the British number three looks set to cost him dearly, with Evans serving a provisional suspension and waiting to learn his fate.

The positive test occurred at the Barcelona Open in April, where Evans gained the first two ATP Tour wins of his career on clay.

Speaking at a hastily-called press conference last Friday, Evans said: " I made a mistake and I must face up to it. I do not condone for one second to anyone that this was acceptable behaviour.

''I've let a lot of people down - my family, my coach, my team, sponsors, British tennis and my fans.

''I can only deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart. This has been an extremely sad and humbling experience.''

Source: PA

