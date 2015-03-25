 
Elina Svitolina sees off Caroline Wozniacki to lift Toronto title

13 August 2017 09:23

Elina Svitolina claimed her fifth title of the year as she powered to a straight sets victory against Caroline Wozniacki in the Rogers Cup final in Toronto.

Ukraine's Svitolina triumphed 6-4 6-0 in one hour and 17 minutes, with Dane Wozniacki left to reflect upon having now lost six out of six finals in 2017.

Being crowned champion meant Svitolina became a history-maker as the first player to win three Premier 5 titles in a season, adding to her victories in Dubai - also against Wozniacki - and Rome.

The first set was a fairly evenly matched affair up to 4-4, with each player breaking twice.

But Svitolina, ranked one spot above her opponent at fifth in the world, then firmly took control as she reeled off eight games in a row.

It completed a hugely impressive weekend's work from the 22-year-old, who on Saturday had secured a quarter-finals win against Wimbledon champion and world number four Garbine Muguruza, then thrashed world number two Simona Halep, the 2016 Rogers Cup winner, 6-1 6-1.

