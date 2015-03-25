 
Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina take Wimbledon title in style

15 July 2017 11:09

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina beat the Wimbledon curfew with a resounding victory in the women's doubles final.

Following the men's doubles title match that ran for a gruelling four hours and 40 minutes, it was quickfire fare in the last final of the day.

Makarova won 6-0 6-0 against Taiwan's Chan Hao-Ching and Romanian Monica Niculescu, under the Centre Court roof and lights in a match that did not get under way until 9.28pm.

It was the first 'double bagel' in a Wimbledon women's doubles final since 1953 when Shirley Fry and Doris Hart of the United States took the title.

It gave Vesnina and Makarova a third grand slam title together, and a first at Wimbledon.

They had to finish play by 11pm, when Wimbledon is bound by local regulations to stop play, and were all done by 10.22pm.

A close affair might have meant the match being halted and the outcome hanging in the balance overnight.

It soon became clear that would not be the scenario playing out however, as Russians Makarova and Vesnina tore through the first set.

It was incessant from the second seeds, as their opponents wilted, and the match was over in a mere 54 minutes.

Source: PA

