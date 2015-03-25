Edmund laments 'horrible way to go out' as back problem ends US Open hopes

Kyle Edmund left the court in tears after his US Open hopes were ended by an upper back problem during his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov.

The 22-year-old, Britain's lone singles representative in the last 32, won the first set against 18-year-old Canadian prodigy Shapovalov on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But Shapovalov fought back to level and Edmund's chance went when his back locked up in the fifth game of the third set.

He received three bouts of treatment but was clearly hampered and did not win another game before pulling the plug with Shapovalov leading 3-6 6-3 6-3 1-0.

The Canadian is the youngest man to reach the fourth round of a grand slam since Marat Safin at the French Open in 1998 and has a great opportunity to go further in a wide open section of the draw.

The remaining players in the bottom half have reached one grand slam semi-final between them, but Edmund insisted his tears had nothing to do with the prospects of what might have been.

He said: "It wasn't the draw. It's just the fact that it was such a horrible way to go out. It's a tough thing to go on the biggest court in the world and just feel a bit helpless.

"What do I do? Do you carry on to the end? But you just go through the motions and it's a bit of a sorry state. I just thought, 'am I going to win two more sets like this?' And I knew that I wasn't."

It was Edmund's 10th match in 14 days after reaching the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open and his heavy schedule perhaps caught up him.

He said: "It possibly might have been down to a lot of tennis, but I can't say if it was or not because I have been feeling fine. It's just a tough one, really.

"It just got very sore and very tight and almost like it locked up a bit. I didn't feel like I could rotate properly. It just seized up very quickly."

It was a sign of Shapovalov's star power at such a tender age and playing in only his second grand slam tournament that this match was scheduled on Flushing Meadows' centre court.

This was a different test for Shapovalov, who had played so freely in beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga two days ago but now found the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

The Canadian struggled to land his signature one-handed backhand in court in the first set but grew into the match.

He roared in celebration when he saved a break point to take the second set having previously seen four set points come and go on Edmund's serve.

When they met first in the Davis Cup clash in February that ended with Shapovalov being defaulted for accidentally hitting umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with a ball, the teenager was ranked outside the top 200.

But, after beating Rafael Nadal to reach the semi-finals at the Montreal Masters last month and now this run, he appears headed for the top 10 sooner rather than later.

Shapovalov said Edmund's injury was "unfortunate", with the Canadian now turning his focus to a fourth-round meeting with 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

" The month of August has been absolutely life-changing for me, and I'm actually very thankful for my team for helping me stay humble and just prepare for every match like it's another match," he said.

"I feel like after the Open I'm going to have a little bit of time to take it all in, everything that's been happening to me.

"Of course, I didn't expect these results. I did have the confidence that I can make it this far but this whole season has been going really quickly for me. My goal was to be inside the 150 by the end of the year and now top 50 seems doable."

Edmund can hold his head high, with the last two weeks another sign that, when Andy Murray does retire, British men's tennis is in steady hands.

His exit, though, made it the first time a British singles player has failed to reach the second week at a slam since the French Open in 2013, when Murray also pulled out.

Edmund will now head home before travelling to Asia for the resumption of the ATP Tour, where he will trial a new coach.

After splitting with Ryan Jones before Wimbledon, Edmund has been working with Mark Hilton, whose time coaching Dan Evans was abruptly interrupted by the 27-year-old's positive drugs test.

Edmund may well make the arrangement permanent in the future but is keen to experience working with a foreign coach and will link up with veteran Swede Fredrik Rosengren.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.