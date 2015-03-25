Edmund claims straight-sets win over Tomic in return to action

Kyle Edmund returned to action with a comfortable win over Bernard Tomic in the opening round of the Chengdu Open.

The British number two was playing his first match since retiring during his third-round clash against Denis Shapovalov at the US Open with a back problem.

Edmund was particularly dominant on first serve in his 6-4 6-2 win against Australia's Tomic, winning 23 of 25 points and hitting nine aces.

In the second round in China, sixth seed Edmund will face 20-year-old American Jared Donaldson.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.