 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Dzumhur hits back to stun Fognini and land first World Tour title

25 September 2017 04:24

Damir Dzumhur captured his first ATP World Tour title with a three-set victory over Fabio Fognini in the final of the St Petersburg Open.

Dzumhur, who is the first player from Bosnia and Herzegovina to win a top-level singles title, recovered from losing the first set to win 3 -6 6-4 6-2 and improve his record since the end of July to 15-3.

Third seed Fognini, who had saved two match points against top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-finals, cruised through the opening set with two breaks of serve, but crucially lost four games in a row from 4-4 in the second.

That included losing his serve in the opening game of the decider and a second break in the seventh game helped sealed victory for Dzumhur.

In Metz, German qualifier Pe ter Gojowczyk upset home hope Benoit Paire to win the Moselle Open and also claim his maiden ATP World Tour title.

Gojowczyk beat seventh seed Paire 7-5 6-2 in just 67 minutes, winning a total of seven matches in eight days and dropping just one set along the way.

"He didn't miss many shots and it was tough for me," Paire said. "But I'm happy for my week and I'm happy for him because he's a good guy.

"If I play like I did this week, I think I can do something good. There are a lot of positives and the crowd was unbelievable, supporting me all week."

Source: PA

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.