 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Dominika Cibulkova through to Connecticut Open quarter-final

24 August 2017 03:08

Second seed Dominika Cibulkova survived a scare to book her place in the Connecticut Open quarter-final.

The Slovakian, who has had a disappointing year after winning the WTA Tour finals in Singapore last year, made it to just her third quarter-final of 2017 by beating Alize Cornet 2-6 6-2 6-4.

She will now play Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who saw off Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets, winning 7-6 (7/3) 6-0.

Shuai Zhang is also through after she needed three sets to get past Magda Linette 6-3 6-7 (7/4) 6-3 while Kirsten Flipkens had too much for Ana Bogdan in a 6-1 7-6 (7/1) win.

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.