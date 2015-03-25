Dominika Cibulkova through to Connecticut Open quarter-final

Second seed Dominika Cibulkova survived a scare to book her place in the Connecticut Open quarter-final.

The Slovakian, who has had a disappointing year after winning the WTA Tour finals in Singapore last year, made it to just her third quarter-final of 2017 by beating Alize Cornet 2-6 6-2 6-4.

She will now play Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who saw off Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets, winning 7-6 (7/3) 6-0.

Shuai Zhang is also through after she needed three sets to get past Magda Linette 6-3 6-7 (7/4) 6-3 while Kirsten Flipkens had too much for Ana Bogdan in a 6-1 7-6 (7/1) win.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.