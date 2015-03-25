Dominic Thiem eases through in Washington

Top seed Dominic Thiem made smooth progress on a rain-affected day of action at the Citi Open.

The Austrian reached the last 16 in Washington with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in an hour and three minutes.

Second seed Kei Nishikori survived a tense battle against home favourite Donald Young, emerging in three sets. The Japanese eventually triumphed 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7/5) in a game that lasted two hours and 25 minutes.

Joining Thiem and Nishikori in round three is Jack Sock, who double-faulted on match point but did not waste the second opportunity to knock out Romania's Marius Copil 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/5) in a game where t he pair were twice forced from the court by heavy rain.

Elsewhere at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Argentina duo Juan Martin del Potro and Guido Pella progressed at the expense of Slovakia's Lukas Lacko and Germany's Mischa Zverev respectively.

Kyle Edmund, Marcos Baghdatis, Jordan Thompson, Dmitry Tursunov, Tennys Sandgren and Malek Jaziri were all first round winners on Tuesday.

In the Abierto Mexicano, Spain's Fernando Verdasco beat America's Ernesto Escobedo 6-7 7-5 6-2 to book a second round meeting with France's Vincent Millot - a 6-2 3-6 6-1 conqueror of Britain's Brydan Klein.

Elsewhere, qualifier Quentin Hays upset fifth seed Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (10/8), Bjorn Fratangelo beat Tatsuma Ito 6-4 6-4 and Taylor Fritz came from a set down to beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-7 (7/5) 6-2 6-2.

Source: PA

