Djokovic to miss rest of 2017 season with elbow problem

Novak Djokovic has announced he will miss the rest of the 2017 season to recover from an elbow injury.

The injury forced Djokovic to withdraw from his Wimbledon quarter-final with Tomas Berdych earlier this month and after the match the Serbian said it had been causing him pain for over a year and a half.

Djokovic's decision to sit out the rest of this season means he will miss the US Open, which starts on August 28, ending his run of 51 consecutive grand slam appearances.

The 30-year-old, however, confirmed Andre Agassi would remain part of his coaching team when he returns next year. Agassi started working with Djokovic at the French Open in May.

Source: PA

