 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Djokovic survives early scare to enjoy smooth progress

04 June 2017 08:09

Novak Djokovic avoided more French Open drama with a straight-sets win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the quarter-finals.

After fighting back from two sets to one down to beat Diego Schwartzman in the third round, the defending champion was no doubt hoping for an easier evening.

Things did not begin promisingly, but after twice fighting back from a break down in the opening set he pulled away to win 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 6-3.

This was Djokovic's first match at the tournament without Andre Agassi, whose stay was only ever intended to be a short one.

His team was reduced to brother Marko and sometime coach Pepe Imaz, with both wearing T-shirts bearing the Spaniard's mantra of 'Amor y Paz' (love and peace).

Djokovic found himself up against the man who came into the tournament with more clay-court wins than any other player this season, including a career-best victory over Andy Murray in Monte Carlo.

Ramos-Vinolas immediately broke the Djokovic serve and might have led 3-0, but Djokovic pulled back to 2-2 before trailing again.

But Ramos-Vinolas could not cement his advantage and, despite recovering from 0-4 to 4-4 in the tie-break, he lost the opening set.

That settled Djokovic, who cruised through the second set and by the third was looking much more like his old self.

Ramos-Vinolas played his part, with the crowd rising for a standing ovation after one remarkable rally.

But he could not turn the tide and Djokovic moves through to a much-anticipated quarter-final clash with sixth seed Dominic Thiem.

Source: PA

