Djokovic hopes Agassi partnership can bring instant rewards

Novak Djokovic hailed new coach Andre Agassi as a "perfect fit" ahead of the defence of his French Open title.

Djokovic has tempted former world number one Agassi back on the road after the "shock therapy" of splitting from his long-term coaching team last month.

For the moment the relationship with Agassi is a trial, and it seems highly unlikely the American will want to spend too many weeks on tour.

But Djokovic has enjoyed spending time with the 47-year-old, who knows all too well the ups and downs of a tennis career.

The seeds of the partnership were sown when Djokovic phoned Agassi to thank him for public support at a time when the critics were circling.

Djokovic has endured an unexpected year of struggle since finally lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires with victory over Andy Murray 12 months ago.

But there have been signs recently, especially with his run to the final in Rome last week, that he is not far away from hitting top form again.

He said: "I was talking with Andre for a couple of weeks during Madrid and Rome on the phone, preparing for the matches, analysing matches.

"That allowed both of us to get to know each other and for him especially to get closer to my thinking and my mindset about tennis, about life in general. I was very glad that he accepted to come in person to Paris and spend some time together.

"Yesterday was obviously the first day, and we had two practice sessions, and then we had a very, very long conversation in the evening.

"Even though it was the first day, it felt like we know each other for a very long time. We clicked and connected very fast."

Agassi dropped as low as 141 in the rankings midway through his career, losing interest in the sport and failing a drugs test for crystal meth, before a second blossoming that brought him five of his eight major titles.

Compared to that, Djokovic's struggles have been minor, with the Serbian still comfortably world number two, but having someone alongside him who can directly relate is a key factor for the 30-year-old.

"He's someone that inspires me a lot," said Djokovic. "That's one of the things I felt like I needed is new inspiration, someone that knows exactly what I'm going through on the court, off the court. He has been through all these transitions.

"It's a great opportunity for me to grow together with him and to experience whatever is ahead of us. O f course we're both hoping that this can bring success on the court. Andre is a perfect fit for me now in every aspect.

"It feels like a new chapter. It feels like the change that I have experienced in the last, three, four weeks, separating with the team that I was with for 10 years, and now creating a new team, creating a new vibe, it feels exciting.

"It feels right at this moment because I was, in the last five, six months, struggling a little bit on the court and trying to redefine myself, and rediscover what kind of approach is the right one. "

Djokovic will play Spain's Marcel Granollers in round one and has been placed in the same half of the draw as title favourite Rafael Nadal.

Nadal, who takes on unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire in round one, is bidding for an unprecedented 10th victory in Paris.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.