Djokovic Elbow Injury Makes Him A Doubt For Australian Open

29 December 2017 11:16

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation is in doubt after he was forced to withdraw from an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi with an elbow injury.

The Serbian has been out for almost six months and had been due to make his return to action at the World Tennis Championship.

However, he has now pulled out of a scheduled match against Roberto Bautista Agut and admits the injury "might affect the start of the season", with the Australian Open starting on January 15.

Andy Murray, who had been at the event just with the intention of training as he recovers from his own injury problems, will now step in to face Bautista Agut, according to a post on the tournament's Facebook page.

mf

Source: PA-WIRE

