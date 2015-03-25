Djokovic cruises into Eastbourne final, but struggles for consistency

Novak Djokovic eased into the final of the Aegon International with a straight-sets defeat of Daniil Medvedev that further strengthened his preparations for Wimbledon.

The change to the Serbian's pre-SW19 routine appears increasingly likely to result in the significant boost to his confidence that would come with winning Saturday's final in the first year he has played at Eastbourne.

However his 6-4 6-4 victory, secured in an hour and 22 minutes, again demonstrated he remains significantly short of top form.

As has been the case for much of his week on the south coast, periods of promise were followed by Djokovic struggling to build momentum.

The world number four, and second seed for Wimbledon, made a fine start by breaking Medvedev in the opening game, but after then holding his serve, he allowed the Russian to break him back and level at 2-2.

Having rescued three break points, he then broke his opponent again before taking the opening set on his serve. A similar pattern developed in the second, another early break leading to another 2-0 lead.

While threatening with his forehand and serve, Djokovic was also again guilty of errors.

This time Medvedev could not break him back and, after the Serbian wasted a match point at 5-3, he earned two more before victory was sealed when his opponent sent a forehand return into the net.

Djokovic, having also beaten Canada's Vasek Pospisil and American Donald Young, is yet to drop a set in Eastbourne.

He will face the winner of the all-French semi-final, between Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet, in the showpiece on Saturday in what will be only his third final of 2017, after winning January's Qatar Open and losing to Alexander Zverev in Rome in May.

On Tuesday, after being joined by new coach Andre Agassi, Djokovic is scheduled to play his opening match at Wimbledon, against Slovakia's Martin Klizan .

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.