Diyas continues stunning run in Japan

Zarina Diyas led the way with another upset win as qualifiers booked three of the four semi-final places at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Friday.

World number 100 Diyas continued her fine form in the competition as she came from behind to beat eighth seed and fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 4-6 6-1 6-3.

In the last four Diyas will face American Christina McHale, the defending champion and the only survivor not to have come through the qualifying rounds.

McHale proved too strong for third seed Elise Mertens, breaking her opponent five times on her way to an emphatic 6-4 6-1 success.

World number 171 Miyu Kato delighted the home fans as she booked her place in the last four with a 6-1 6-3 win over Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia.

Kato will next face Croatia's Jana Fett, who held her nerve to see off Wang Qiang of China 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Source: PA

