 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Dimitrov sees off Del Potro

18 August 2017 01:08

Grigor Dimitrov's first career victory over Juan Martin del Potro put him into the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Dimitrov had lost all five previous meetings with the Argentinian, but the seventh seed ended his hoodoo with a 6-3 7-5 win.

But 11th seed Pablo Carreno Busta was sent home by David Ferrer, losing 6-4 6-4 in an all-Spanish clash.

Wildcard Jared Donaldson is into the quarter-finals after seeing off Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 7-6 (7/4), while Yuichi Sugita rallied for a 6-7 (0/7) 6-3 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov.

Source: PA

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.