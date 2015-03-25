Del Potro shows support to stricken Almagro

Juan Martin Del Potro again showed himself to be one of tennis' great sportsmen when he comforted distraught second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro at the French Open.

The pair were tied at a set all and 1-1 in the third when Almagro stopped playing, standing with his hands on his knees and head bowed before collapsing to the clay and sobbing uncontrollably.

A knee problem suffered in Rome earlier this month left him with no option but to retire and, for a player whose career has been beset by injuries in recent years, it was a bitter blow.

Del Potro squatted down next to Almagro and put a consoling hand on the Spaniard's chest while he was attended to by doctor and physio.

When Almagro picked himself up off the clay and walked slowly back to his chair, Del Potro went with him, sitting down next to his opponent and putting an arm around his shoulder.

Having lost virtually three years of his career to wrist problems, Del Potro took little pleasure in advancing to a clash with world number one Andy Murray.

He said: "I don't feel good after this sad situation. I wish a good recovery to Nico. Hopefully he can feel better very, very soon, because he's a great player and we love to have him on tour.

"And of course it's not easy for me when you have a friend on the other side of the court showing an injury or crying. It was really a bad moment for both of us.

"I tried to find good words for that moment. I said to him, 'Try to be calm'. Try to think about his family, his baby. And sometimes the heart is first then the tennis match or the tennis life. And I think he has everything to fix this problem and come back on tour stronger."

Del Potro might have struggled to finish the match himself had Almagro not retired, with the 29th seed, who came into the tournament nursing shoulder and back injuries, needing treatment for a groin problem.

He is hopeful he will be fit to face Murray, who needed more than three and a half hours to quell the challenge of Martin Klizan.

Del Potro said: "I felt something in my groin in the middle of the first set. And then I won that set and then tried to take time for the anti-inflammatories to have an effect on my body.

"I have one day and a half to feel better. It's an old problem for me, so my physio knows how to treat that. Hopefully I can be in good shape."

Third seed Stan Wawrinka was tested by Alexandr Dolgopolov but came through 6-4 7-6 (7/5) 7-5 to set up an enticing battle against Fabio Fognini.

Wawrinka is again flying under the radar despite winning the title in 2015 and being the reigning US Open champion.

He said: "That's quite normal. I'm used to that situation.

"I don't want people to talk about me. What matters to me is to make a deep run in this tournament. If I can reach the final, people will talk about me."

Nick Kyrgios failed to make it past the second round, the Australian picking up a point penalty for twice smashing his racket at the end of the second set against Kevin Anderson before going down 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Kyrgios had an excellent spring but has struggled during the clay season with injury and the death of his grandfather last month.

He has begun working with coach Sebastien Grosjean, and said: "W e both know that I've just got to practice. A fter my grandpa passing, I just lost a lot of motivation to do anything, really."

All eyes for the home nation on Saturday will be on a clash between Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet, while 21-year-olds Karen Khachanov and Chung Hyeon both reached the third round at a grand slam for the first time.

Korean Chung next faces eighth seed Kei Nishikori in a big match for Asia while Russian Khachanov upset Tomas Berdych 7-5 6-4 6-4 and will play 21st seed John Isner.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal play their third-round matches on Friday, with Djokovic taking on Diego Schwartzman and Nadal meeting Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.