Defending champion Stan Wawrinka reaches Geneva Open final

26 May 2017 06:55

Stan Wawrinka moved a step closer to retaining his Geneva Open title with a straight-sets victory over Andrey Kuznetsov in Friday's semi-final.

The Swiss top seed won the first set 6-3 and then edged a second-set tie-break 7-4 to defeat his Russian opponent.

Wawrinka will face Mischa Zverev in the final after the German pulled off a shock by beating second seed Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Meanwhile, number one seed Milos Raonic bowed out in the semi-finals of the Lyon Open.

The Canadian took third-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych to two tie-breaks but lost both to go out 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/2).

Home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, seeded second, will meet Berdych in the final after beating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2 3-6 6-1.

Source: PA

