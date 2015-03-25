Defending champion Karen Khachanov dumped out of Chengdu Open in second round

Karen Khachanov's defence of the Chengdu Open title ended with a second-round defeat by Denis Istomin.

The Russian third seed, who won his first and so far only ATP Tour title in China 12 months ago, succumbed 6-3 6-2.

It was a bad day for the leading players, with second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas beaten 6-2 6-3 by Dusan Lajovic and Kyle Edmund and Leonardo Mayer also losing.

Fifth seed Yuichi Sugita was the sole survivor, beating Thiago Monteiro 6-4 6-1.

At the Shenzhen Open, second seed David Goffin reached the quarter-finals with a 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 victory over Evgeny Donskoy but home qualifier Zhang Zhizhen stole the show.

The 20-year-old became just the third Chinese player to make an ATP Tour quarter-final by upsetting fourth seed Paolo Lorenzi 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/4).

St Petersburg champion Damir Dzumhur continued his winning run with a 6-4 7-5 victory over John Millman while eighth seed Donald Young defeated Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7/5) 6-4.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.