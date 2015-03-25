Decision to quit Fed Cup team is paying off for Caroline Garcia

Caroline Garcia is enjoying the greatest grand slam success of her career as she prepares to face Johanna Konta - after enraging her Fed Cup team-mates by quitting the France team.

Imminent Wimbledon glory may await the 23-year-old Frenchwoman, who as a teenager was famously tipped as a future world number one by Andy Murray.

And if she beats Konta to earn a second successive quarter-final in a major, following her run to the same stage at the French Open, then Garcia's big career decision will look like spectacularly smart judgement.

Garcia decided to step away from the France squad following Yannick Noah's team's Fed Cup defeat to the Czech Republic in November, in which she won singles matches against Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova yet finished on the beaten side.

In March she split from doubles team-mate Kristina Mladenovic, with whom she won the French Open last year. The all-French pair were named the world's top doubles team of 2016 and the dissolution of their partnership has caused the spilling of more bad blood.

When Garcia ruled herself out of contention to play for France in the Fed Cup in April, by announcing she had a back injury after being selected against her wishes, Mladenovic together with fellow French players Alize Cornet and Pauline Parmentier each tweeted "LOL" almost simultaneously.

Garcia, in an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, defended herself when she said she felt she was showing her patriotism every time her country's name appeared by her own at tournaments.

And she has the chance to strike a blow for French tennis against Britain's big hope and the sixth seed on Monday.

Speaking at the French Open last month, Garcia talked about the criticism she has faced and said: "For sure, it's always nice to see support from people around you and people you don't even know.

"But sometimes people can say bad things and when you're a little bit down it can bring you even more down, so you have to be careful."

Garcia has been denied the Centre Court appearance she craved for Monday's Wimbledon clash with Konta, after it was scheduled as the opening match on Court One.

On Friday, after beating American Madison Brengle emphatically to reach round four without yet dropping a set, Garcia hinted she wanted to play Konta on the main show court.

"It'll be a really tough match. A British player at Wimbledon, that's never easy. It'll maybe be on Centre Court. I've never played there, I've never been in the stands," she told the French press at the All England Club.

"I'll try to go there on Sunday. It's important to get a feeling of the atmosphere. After that's it's just a court with a net and lines.

"I'll practise hard to be ready. I'll have the public against me as you'd expect so I'll have to be ready."

She spoke of Centre Court as being "mythical" but the world number 21 must wait for her turn there.

As for getting through to the second week for the first time, Garcia said: "It's an important step. It's satisfying but it also gives me a motivation to keep going.

"The work is paying off and it's good to see the wins coming one after the other, especially in the big tournaments where it was an aim of mine to be able to seize the chances to go further in the draw.

"It's good, but it makes me want to go further."

Source: PA

