David Goffin sees French Open challenge ended by ankle injury

Tenth seed David Goffin was forced to retire during his third-round match at the French Open after suffering an ankle injury in a fall.

The Belgian was leading Horacio Zeballos 5-4 in the opening set on Court Suzanne Lenglen when he tripped over the covers at the back of the court.

Goffin, who was chasing a high shot from his opponent, immediately clutched at his right ankle and received lengthy treatment.

He was helped off court and news soon came through of his retirement, with Zeballos sportingly carrying the Belgian's bag back to the locker room.

The injury is hugely unfortunate for Goffin, who has had an excellent season and arrived at Roland Garros as a dark horse.

He will now hope to be fit for Wimbledon in four weeks' time.

There was another retirement on Court 2, where Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez pulled out when trailing fifth seed Milos Raonic 6-1 1-0.

Source: PA

