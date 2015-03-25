David Goffin battles past Attila Balazs to reach Croatia Open last eight

Top seed David Goffin reached the quarter-finals of the Croatia Open in Umag with a hard-fought three-set win over Hungary's Attila Balazs on Wednesday.

World number 14 Goffin was edged out in a tight second set tie-break before fighting back to earn a 6-4 6-7 (7/9) 6-2 win and a last-eight meeting with Ivan Dodig.

Home favourite Dodig, granted a wild card for the event, came from behind to claim a 3-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-2 win over Italy's Marco Cecchinato.

Fourth seed Paolo Lorenzi also reached the last eight with a straight-forward 7-5 6-3 win over British number three Aljaz Bedene.

Bedene had impressed in reaching the third round of Wimbledon earlier this month but was broken three times by world number 34 Lorenzi.

Next up for Lorenzi is Jiri Vesely, after the eighth seed saw off Radu Albot 7-6 (7/3) 6-2.

At the Swedish Open in Bastad, top seed Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire midway through his match with Andrey Kuznetsov.

Carreno Busta took the first set 6-4 but lost the second in a tight tie-break and was 3-0 down in the decider when he quit with an apparent abdominal complaint.

Third seed Pablo Cuevas was another seed to exit the tournament as he was beaten 6-4 6-3 by world number 100 Henri Laaksonen.

Seventh seed Diego Schwartzman beat Argentinian compatriot Renzo Olivo 6-4 6-1 and eighth seed David Ferrer saw off Dustin Brown 6-2 6-3.

Source: PA

