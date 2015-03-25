 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

David Ferrer triumphs for third time in Bastad

23 July 2017 04:38

David Ferrer beat Alexandr Dolgopolov in straight sets to become the Swedish Open champion in Bastad.

It was the Spaniard's first ATP Tour title in almost two years since winning the Vienna Open.

The 35-year-old led 5-1 in the second set and needed seven match points before finally getting over the line with a 6-4 6-4 victory in one hour and 26 minutes.

It was the third time Ferrer had triumphed in Bastad following his wins in 2007 and 2012 and he joins Swedes Magnus Gustafsson (four), Mats Wilander (three) and Bjorn Borg (three) as the only players to lift the title on three or more occasions in the Open Era.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.