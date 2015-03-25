David Ferrer triumphs for third time in Bastad

David Ferrer beat Alexandr Dolgopolov in straight sets to become the Swedish Open champion in Bastad.

It was the Spaniard's first ATP Tour title in almost two years since winning the Vienna Open.

The 35-year-old led 5-1 in the second set and needed seven match points before finally getting over the line with a 6-4 6-4 victory in one hour and 26 minutes.

It was the third time Ferrer had triumphed in Bastad following his wins in 2007 and 2012 and he joins Swedes Magnus Gustafsson (four), Mats Wilander (three) and Bjorn Borg (three) as the only players to lift the title on three or more occasions in the Open Era.

Source: PA

