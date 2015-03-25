 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

David Ferrer through to second round in Hamburg

26 July 2017 09:39

Veteran Spaniard David Ferrer overcame Hamburg debutant Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the second round of the German Tennis Championships.

Eighth seed Ferrer, a finalist in 2014, needed two hours to beat Georgian Basilashvili 6-2 3-6 6-3 and will next face Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

Jiri Vesely also had a three-set battle with Fernando Verdasco in prevailing 7-6 (9/7) 6-7 (0/7) 6-3, while Aljaz Bedene cruised past lucky loser Jose Hernandez-Fernandez 6-1 6-2.

Florian Mayer beat Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3 4-6 6-4 to set up a quarter-final meeting with sixth seed Diego Schwartzman, the Argentinian defeating Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 1-6 6-4 6-2.

At the Swiss Open in Gstaad, top seed David Goffin fended off four match points to win a tense encounter with Moldovan Radu Albot 2-6 7-6 (9/7) 7-6 (9/7).

Goffin, who reached the Gstaad final in 2015, was down 3/6 in the third-set tie-break.

But he reeled off three consecutive points and eventually crossed the finishing line to set up a quarter-final showdown with Dutchman Robin Haase.

The sixth-seeded Haase, a runner-up in 2013 and 2016, did not face a break point in a 7-5 7-5 win over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and fifth seed Paolo Lorenzi all booked their places in the second round.

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if