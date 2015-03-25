David Ferrer through to second round in Hamburg

Veteran Spaniard David Ferrer overcame Hamburg debutant Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the second round of the German Tennis Championships.

Eighth seed Ferrer, a finalist in 2014, needed two hours to beat Georgian Basilashvili 6-2 3-6 6-3 and will next face Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

Jiri Vesely also had a three-set battle with Fernando Verdasco in prevailing 7-6 (9/7) 6-7 (0/7) 6-3, while Aljaz Bedene cruised past lucky loser Jose Hernandez-Fernandez 6-1 6-2.

Florian Mayer beat Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3 4-6 6-4 to set up a quarter-final meeting with sixth seed Diego Schwartzman, the Argentinian defeating Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 1-6 6-4 6-2.

At the Swiss Open in Gstaad, top seed David Goffin fended off four match points to win a tense encounter with Moldovan Radu Albot 2-6 7-6 (9/7) 7-6 (9/7).

Goffin, who reached the Gstaad final in 2015, was down 3/6 in the third-set tie-break.

But he reeled off three consecutive points and eventually crossed the finishing line to set up a quarter-final showdown with Dutchman Robin Haase.

The sixth-seeded Haase, a runner-up in 2013 and 2016, did not face a break point in a 7-5 7-5 win over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen, Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and fifth seed Paolo Lorenzi all booked their places in the second round.

Source: PA

