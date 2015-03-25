 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

David Ferrer sets sights on third Swedish Open title at Bastad

22 July 2017 10:24

David Ferrer is looking to claim his third SkiStar Swedish Open title when he meets Alexandr Dolgopolov in Sunday's final.

Ferrer, victorious in 2007 and 2012 at the beach resort at Bastad, beat fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, seeded two places higher in eighth, 6-1 6-7 (3/7) 6-4 in the semi-final.

The 35-year-old, chasing his 27th career title in his first final since October 2015, was on court for two hours and 10 minutes, over 65 minutes longer than Dolgopolov.

The Ukrainian moved past Andrey Kuznetsov in relatively quick time and held his serve throughout in a 6-3 6-2 success.

Dolgopolov won the Argentina Open in February, defeating Kei Nishikori, for a third tour title.

Nineteen-year-old Andrey Rublev, originally a lucky loser, became the second teenage tour finalist this year at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag.

The Russian who lost in qualifying and owed his late call-up to Borna Coric's injury, continued his unlikely route to the showpiece with a 7-6 (7/4) 6-1 victory over home wild card Ivan Dodig in the final four.

Standing in his way is fourth seed Paolo Lorenzi, who won an all-Italian semi with Alessandro Gianessi 6-2 4-6 6-3 in two hours and 36 minutes.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.