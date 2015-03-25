David Ferrer sets sights on third Swedish Open title at Bastad

David Ferrer is looking to claim his third SkiStar Swedish Open title when he meets Alexandr Dolgopolov in Sunday's final.

Ferrer, victorious in 2007 and 2012 at the beach resort at Bastad, beat fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, seeded two places higher in eighth, 6-1 6-7 (3/7) 6-4 in the semi-final.

The 35-year-old, chasing his 27th career title in his first final since October 2015, was on court for two hours and 10 minutes, over 65 minutes longer than Dolgopolov.

The Ukrainian moved past Andrey Kuznetsov in relatively quick time and held his serve throughout in a 6-3 6-2 success.

Dolgopolov won the Argentina Open in February, defeating Kei Nishikori, for a third tour title.

Nineteen-year-old Andrey Rublev, originally a lucky loser, became the second teenage tour finalist this year at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag.

The Russian who lost in qualifying and owed his late call-up to Borna Coric's injury, continued his unlikely route to the showpiece with a 7-6 (7/4) 6-1 victory over home wild card Ivan Dodig in the final four.

Standing in his way is fourth seed Paolo Lorenzi, who won an all-Italian semi with Alessandro Gianessi 6-2 4-6 6-3 in two hours and 36 minutes.

Source: PA

