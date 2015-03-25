David Ferrer saves two match points to make Swedish Open semi-finals

David Ferrer saved two match points to reach the semi-finals of the Swedish Open.

The two-time Bastad champion needed two hours and 14 minutes to beat Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland 7-5 3-6 7-6 (7/3).

Next Ferrer will face fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, who eased past countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 6-2.

Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov also had to fend off two match points to oust fifth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5) 3-6 7-6 (7/2).

Dolgopolov will meet another Russian, Andrey Kuznetsov, who saw off Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-3 6-3.

Home favourite Ivan Dodig pulled off a shock by knocking out top seed David Goffin at the Croatia Open in Umag.

Dodig edged a tight first set and then completed the job in the second to stun the Belgian, ranked 14 in the world, 7-5 6-3.

In the semi-finals Dodig will take on Russia's Andrey Rublev, who came from a set down to beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-7 (5/7) 6-2 7-6 (7/2).

Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva, who beat second seed Gael Monfils in the quarter-finals, lost 6-7 (3/7) 6-2 7-5 to Alessandro Giannessi.

Giannessi will face fellow Italian Paolo Lorenzi, a 1-6 7-5 6-3 winner over Jiri Vesely of Russia, in the last four.

Source: PA

