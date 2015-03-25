 
David Ferrer rolls back the years to win Swedish Open

23 July 2017 09:53

David Ferrer claimed his first ATP Tour title in two years with victory in the Swedish Open final in Bastad on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard saw off Alexander Dolgopolov 6-4 6-4 for the 27th crown of his career - the most for any player in the Open era without winning a grand slam.

Once ranked as high as fifth in the world, Ferrer is now down at 46th but still had too much for the 28-year-old Dolgopolov.

Ferrer broke once in the opening set to take the advantage then ultimately held out for victory despite his opponent's gallant fightback from 5-1 down in the second set.

Ferrer told atpworldtour.com: "I am going week by week, match by match and I still have the motivation.

"I know it will be very difficult to get back to the top 10, but if I stay competitive like this week, I will play next year for sure."

Andrey Rublev became the first lucky loser to win an ATP Tour title in seven years by clinching the Croatia Open crown in Umag.

The Russian teenager required just 76 minutes to see off fourth seed Paolo Lorenzo 6-4 6-2, thus completing a remarkable run having lost in qualifying to Attila Balazs on Monday.

The last lucky loser to win an ATP Tour title was Rajeev Ram in Newport in 2009.

Source: PA

