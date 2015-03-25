Daria Gavrilova sets up Strasbourg International final clash with Sam Stosur

Defending champion Caroline Garcia tumbled out of the Strasbourg International with a straight-sets defeat at the semi-final stage.

The Frenchwoman, seeded fifth, suffered a 6-4 6-2 loss to Australian seventh seed Daria Gavrilova.

Gavrilova will face fellow Australian Sam Stosur in Saturday's final.

Stosur, the sixth seed and 2015 champion, raced through a first-set tie-break 7-0 and then won the second 6-4 to see off Shuai Peng of China.

At the Nuremberg Cup, top seed Kiki Bertens set up a final clash with Czech Barbora Krejcikova.

Bertens, of Holland, won the first set 6-2 and was one game down in the second when her opponent, Japan's Misaki Doi, was forced to retire injured.

Qualifier Krejcikova booked her spot in the final with a 6-4 4-6 6-0 win over Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

Source: PA

