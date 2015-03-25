 
Daria Gavrilova sends Agnieszka Radwanska packing in Connecticut

26 August 2017 02:38

Daria Gavrilova is one win away from her first WTA Tour title after knocking out top seed and defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska at the Connecticut Open.

The Australian, ranked 26 in the world, booked her second final spot of the season with a 6-4 6-4 win over the Pole in New Haven.

She will have a tough test to overcome in the final if she is to life her first title, coming up against second seed Dominika Cibulkova.

The Slovakian has not had the best time of it in 2017 following her victory in the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore last November and reached her first final with a 6-1 6-3 win over Belgian Elise Mertens.

