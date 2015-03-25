 
Darcis becomes latest player to retire mid-match at Wimbledon

06 July 2017 02:54

Belgian Steve Darcis became the latest player at Wimbledon to retire injured from a match this week as a back problem forced him out of the tournament.

The 33-year-old called for the trainer after just three games of a second-round clash with Spain's David Ferrer on Court 17.

Despite receiving treatment for several minutes at courtside, Darcis decided moments later that the injury was too troublesome for him to be able to continue.

He attempted to serve in the fourth game, but dejectedly then walked to the net and shook hands with Ferrer, flinging down his racket on the way.

Ferrer had led 3-0 at the time of the retirement.

Seven men abandoned first-round matches because of injury over the first two days of the championships, sparking calls for a rule change to discourage players with pre-existing injuries from attempting to play because of the large prize money on offer.

Wimbledon's first-round losers each collect £35,000.

Darcis, 33, had battled through a five-set first-round match against Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis to set up the clash against former world number three Ferrer.

Source: PA

