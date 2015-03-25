 
Dan Evans pulls out of Aegon Open to leave Queen's participation in doubt

12 June 2017 06:09

Dan Evans is in a race against time to be fit for Queen's and possibly Wimbledon as he battles a calf injury.

The British number three sustained the problem during a Challenger event in Surbiton last week and on Monday pulled out of the Aegon Open in Nottingham.

Evans was seen around Nottingham Tennis Centre on crutches and admitted he was feeling "sore".

He is listed to play at Queen's Club next week, but his participation for that is now in doubt, with Wimbledon starting in three weeks' time.

Evans said: "I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw from the Aegon Open Nottingham.

"The injury I picked up at Surbiton last week needs more rest before I can get back on court.

"This is my favourite time of the year so I'm getting treatment and will do everything to be ready for Queen's next week.

"Thanks for all the messages of support, it really means a lot."

Source: PA

