Dan Evans hopes to find his way around the clay at Roland Garros

Dan Evans has been so keen to avoid clay in recent years that he has spent the last few days just trying to find his way around Roland Garros.

The British number four has only played once in Paris since his junior days, losing in the first round of qualifying in 2014, and will not feel at home until he steps onto the grass.

"I think I won one match here maybe as a junior," said Evans. "I don't have many memories. I didn't have a clue where to go when I came here. I still don't have much idea. It's all a bit new being here. Hopefully I won't be here just a few days."

The 27-year-old had not played a match on clay for almost three years prior to April's Davis Cup tie but a ranking inside the top 60 meant avoiding the dirt did not make sense this year, and he will go into his opening clash against veteran Tommy Robredo on Sunday with some optimism.

The pair's last meeting was at the US Open in 2013, when Evans made his major breakthrough by reaching the third round and missed chances to push Robredo into a fifth set.

The Spaniard is now 35 and ranked down at 271 after injury problems but is one of the most experienced clay-courters around and a five-time French Open quarter-finalist.

Recalling their previous meeting, Evans said: "It was on a hard court, a completely different match to this one. I'll just have to hang in and hopefully he won't play his best and somehow I'll get on top. I'm better now, more experienced. He's a bit older now, it's five sets, it will be tougher for him to last if it goes that far. It's a good chance."

At the start of the clay-court season, Evans described playing on the surface as a pointless exercise but he won his first two ATP Tour matches on it in Barcelona and gave French Open title contender Dominic Thiem a good match.

"I feel much more comfortable on it," he said. "It's way better than at the start and in Davis Cup. I'm moving a lot better. I'd rather not be on it, but I've had some good matches. I've lost quite a few but it's been pretty good fun.

"I don't want to come off here with no confidence and then struggle on the grass. When I've lost, I've just got on with it and moved on to the next match. I feel good going on to the grass and with how I'm hitting the ball."

Evans will be the first to fly the British flag, with Aljaz Bedene playing his opening match on Monday and Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund having to wait until Tuesday.

Edmund's attitude towards clay could not be more different to Evans', and the 22-year-old will fancy a crack at home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga if he can get past Portugal's Gastao Elias in round one.

It has been a so-so season for Edmund, who has struggled to win more than one match at any tournament and played good matches against leading players only to come out on the losing side.

The most eye-catching of the Yorshireman's performances came at the Monte-Carlo Masters in April, when he recovered from losing the opening set 6-0 to really push Rafael Nadal before eventually going down in three.

He is one of only three players to have taken a set off Nadal since the start of the clay season, and Edmund said: "It was really encouraging. I loved the occasion of being out there.

"I didn't like the first set, it becomes a very daunting place being on a centre court against someone you know is not going to get worse. I knew I had to do something and I went from that to really feeling like I could impose myself. Definitely there were stages in the match where I felt I had a real chance and whatever the rally I felt it was on my racket."

Source: PA

