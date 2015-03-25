 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Dan Evans a doubt for Wimbledon after withdrawing from Aegon International

20 June 2017 03:25

Dan Evans' hopes of playing at Wimbledon suffered another blow when he was forced to pull out of next week's Aegon International in Eastbourne.

The British number three had to retire during his quarter-final against Dustin Brown at Surbiton two weeks ago after pulling up suddenly with a calf injury.

Evans was seen on crutches at last week's tournament in Nottingham and was also forced out of the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club this week.

With less than two weeks until the start of Wimbledon, time is fast running out for the world number 50 to recover in time.

It is cruel timing for the 27-year-old, who rates grass as his favourite surface and reached the third round of Wimbledon last year.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.